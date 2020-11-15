Tamika Ann Tabisula PorterFayetteville—Tamika Ann Tabisula Porter, 39, of Fayetteville passed away on November 11, 2020.Tamika was born in Sturgis MI in November 1981. She was raised by her father along with her two siblings in Sturgis. They had lots of fun playing in the snow in the winter and being active with outdoor sports. She attended Holy Angels Elementary School and Sturgis HS. She was on the swim team as well as marching band and was loved by her fellow classmates and remained in contact with several friends. She moved to Arizona and graduated from Coronado HS.She joined the military in 2002 and she was a fiercely loyal and compassionate Non-Commissioned Officer in the US Army. Her love for her country and military family had no bounds. Those that served with her viewed her as "Mama Porter". She was tough on you at times but, all knew it came from a place of love and duty for her country. Tamika was well respected and viewed as a mentor by all that served alongside her. She was awarded several medals, the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and National Defense Service metal to name a few. She will never be lost to her Army family but, but will always be missed. Tamika left the military to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse. Tamika loved serving our country where she made lifelong friends.Tamika attended Central Carolina Community College and obtained her LPN degree. Tamika treated her nursing career as she did her military career and was respected by her fellow nurses and coworkers. Patients would ask for her by name and she loved to sit and talk with them making each one of them feel special. She took immense pride in being a nurse and had plans to advance her degree.Tamika was devoted to her family and friends and she would move heaven and earth to help anyone she loved. Tamika loved her father and her greatest accomplishment was raising her daughter, Charlotte, or lovingly called "Bunny McGee". They would snuggle on the couch and watch TV or just hang out getting their hair done. It didn't matter as long as they were together they were happy. Tamika loved her Filipino heritage and loved to cook traditional Filipino food for her family and friends. No matter what she did she did with her whole heart and soul. If you met Tamika you were a friend for life, her infectious laugh, bright blue eyes and huge smile won you over instantly.Tamika was preceded in death by her grandparents Maiano and Tehecia Tabisula, and cousin, Tsantha Randolph.Tamika is survived by her daughter, Charlotte "Bunny McGee" Porter of Fayetteville; Her father, Daniel Tabisula of Sturgis MI; Her sister Danielle MsPherson of Sturgis, MI; Her brother, Jeremy Tabisula, of Indianapolis, IN; Many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.A funeral service will be held at 12:30pm at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Thursday, November 19, 2020.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.