Tammy Joy Davis
Fayetteville—Tammy Joy Davis of Fayetteville passed away on November 27, 2019. She is survived by her loving son Kevin Davis (Catherine) of Fayetteville. Tammy was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Roell and Dianne Gottschalk and also the love of her life, Kevin Myles Davis. She is survived by three brothers, Bill Stone, Rod Roell and Kirk Roell all of MI and one sister, Dawn Roell of NC. She has 9 nieces and nephews and 10 great nieces and nephews. A private ceremony will be held in January 2020 with a celebration of life gathering in the future.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019