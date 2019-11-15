|
|
Tammy Loretta (Faircloth) Bolton
Fayetteville—Tammy Loretta (Faircloth) Bolton, 55 passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00pm Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Concord Baptist Church, 7591 Concord Church Road, Autryville, officiating will be Rev. Larry West. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 2:50pm Tuesday at the church prior to the service.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Festus Faircloth and Retta Jean Howell Faircloth; brothers, Leo Faircloth, A F Faircloth and Doug Faircloth.
She is survived by her son, Garrett Faircloth; sisters, Emma Lou Freeland, Carolyn Sue Brown, Diane Johnson & husband, Bobby, and Donna Byrd; and a brother, Richard Faircloth.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019