Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191

Taylor Dale Blevins


1990 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Taylor Dale Blevins Obituary
Taylor Dale Blevins
Fayetteville—It is with great sadness that the family of Taylor Dale Blevins announces his sudden passing on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the age of 28.
Taylor is survived by his son, Leighton Blevins; his mother, Shannon Boyce and husband, Mike; his father, Brian Blevins and wife, Jackie; grandparents, Jimmy and Jackie Bell; his great grandmother, Dorothy Boeckler; his siblings, Christopher Jesmer and wife, Kaylee, Nicolas Boyce, Jessica Boyce, Seth Boyce, Jackson Blevins, Kendall Blevins and Maddox Blevins. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins and much more family and many many friends.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Rogers and Breece Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to FAVOR Grand Strands at their website favorgs.org
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
