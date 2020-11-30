1/1
Taylor Leon Shackleford
Taylor Leon Shackleford
Fayetteville—Taylor Leon Shackleford, 30, went to his Heavenly home on Friday, Novemeber 27, 2020.
Taylor was born on January 28, 1990 and is preceeded in death by his grandfather, S. Leon Shackleford.
He is survived by his mother, Angela M. Shackleford of Southern Pines, N.C., father, Scott L. Shackleford (Cheryl Guth) of Denver, C.O., grandmother, Judith L. Shackleford of Fayetteville, N.C., along with his aunts, uncles, and many cousins who all loved him dearly.
Taylor devoted himself to physical fitness and strength training with steadfast pursuit of making it his life's work.
At this time no services are planned due to COVID and a small private burial for family and close friends will be in the family plot at Cross Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Children's Home Society of NC (P.O. BOX 14608 Greensboro, N.C. 27415) or Highland Presbyterian Church (111 Highland Avenue Fayetteville, N.C. 28305)
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
