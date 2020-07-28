Ted Chappell
Southern Pines—Mr. Ted P. Chappell, of West End, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Penick Village, in Southern Pines at the age of 82.
Mr. Chappell was born in Chowan County to the late Beecher P. Chappell and Eula H. Chappell. While Ted was a small boy, he moved to the farming community of Belvidere in Perquimans County. Ted graduated from Perquimans High School in 1956. Ted participated in baseball, football and track. He also drove a school bus, earning a big salary of $18.00 a month.
Ted attended East Carolina and played baseball. He was married to Sarah Sutton, his high school and college sweetheart for 61 years. Upon graduation, Ted moved to Cumberland County and began teaching and coaching at Seventy-First High School.
Ted was Director of Transportation for Cumberland County School from 1971-1993. After retiring, Ted serves as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal. Ted loved young people and his motto was, "It Matters to This One."
Ted was a member of Galatia Presbyterian Church. He served as an Elder, Deacon, and Choir Member and assisted with the Galatia Food Pantry. Ted loved Jesus with all his heart, and he may truly have been the only Jesus some people ever saw.
Surviving are his wife Sarah, his daughters, Susan and Tricia (Wood) and husband Jimmy, Grandchildren Madelyn, Hunter, Leah and Delaney, Brother Jimmy Chappell and his wife Ann.
Due to COVID, a private service will be held with Reverend Brett Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A video of the service will be shared at a later time.
The family would like to thank the Galatia Presbyterian, Stedman Pentecostal and Faith Baptist church families and friends for all of their love and support. They would also like to thank the staff at Fox Hollow and Penick Village for all of the loving care they gave Ted.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Galatia Presbyterian Church Building Fund.
