Teddy M. HerringFayetteville—Teddy M. Herring, 60 passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the VA Medical Center.Teddy is survived by his loving wife, Marsha; his three daughters, Kimberly Howell and husband, Linwood of Fayetteville, Jessica Shaw and Patricia Herring both of Linden; his two brothers, Steve Herring of Fayetteville and Adam Herring and wife, Kimberly of Fayetteville; eight grandchildren, Caleb, Shelby, Colin, Colton, Paisley, Savanna, Blake, and Trinity; two great grandchildren, Layla and Braelynn; five nieces, and one nephew. Teddy was preceded in death by his grandbaby, TJ.Teddy was born in Harnett County to the late Donald and Mary (Blackmon) Herring. He grew up in Fayetteville and graduated from Terry Sanford High School. He served in the US Army and was later employed at Barnhill Contracting for over 35 years as a heavy equipment mechanic.Teddy will be remembered as a true and devoted man to his family and his friends, who always had a smile, even when the times were tough. Those who knew and loved him will always remember the wonderful times he had with them.A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 12 in Rogers & Breece Chapel at 7PM with Chaplain Ray Eaton officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:30-6:30PM.