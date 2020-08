Telitha Goins ClarkFayetteville—Telitha Goins Clark, of Hope Mills, passed away on Sunday August 16, 2020.She was born in Brooklyn, NY and was the daughter of the late Paul & Dorothy Goins of Fayetteville.She is survived by her daughter Tonya Bell Huffman (Steve) of Salisbury; son Brian Bell of Fayetteville; brother Lamont Goins (Jeannette) of Raleigh; niece Kim; nephew Anthony. Her grandchildren Tori Bell, Hailey Huffman, Ryann Bell; great granddaughter Kate Leigh King; and devoted loving companion of six years, Ellison Hunt.Telitha professionally had a career as an insurance agent for Tomlinson Insurance and eventually retired with BB&T Insurance.She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Her other activities include being with friends, pokeno club, and bowling.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kathy Decipulo and Ellison Hunt for all the love, care, and dedication they have shown to our mother.A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 1 pm at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.A Live Stream can be viewed on the Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home Facebook page by clicking the link below:Online condolences may be left at www.jerniganwarren.com Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.