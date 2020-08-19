1/1
Telitha (Goins) Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Telitha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Telitha Goins Clark
Fayetteville—Telitha Goins Clark, of Hope Mills, passed away on Sunday August 16, 2020.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY and was the daughter of the late Paul & Dorothy Goins of Fayetteville.
She is survived by her daughter Tonya Bell Huffman (Steve) of Salisbury; son Brian Bell of Fayetteville; brother Lamont Goins (Jeannette) of Raleigh; niece Kim; nephew Anthony. Her grandchildren Tori Bell, Hailey Huffman, Ryann Bell; great granddaughter Kate Leigh King; and devoted loving companion of six years, Ellison Hunt.
Telitha professionally had a career as an insurance agent for Tomlinson Insurance and eventually retired with BB&T Insurance.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Her other activities include being with friends, pokeno club, and bowling.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kathy Decipulo and Ellison Hunt for all the love, care, and dedication they have shown to our mother.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 1 pm at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
A Live Stream can be viewed on the Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home Facebook page by clicking the link below:
http://www.facebook.com/JerniganWarren
Online condolences may be left at www.jerniganwarren.com
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved