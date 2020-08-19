Telitha Goins Clark
Fayetteville—Telitha Goins Clark, of Hope Mills, passed away on Sunday August 16, 2020.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY and was the daughter of the late Paul & Dorothy Goins of Fayetteville.
She is survived by her daughter Tonya Bell Huffman (Steve) of Salisbury; son Brian Bell of Fayetteville; brother Lamont Goins (Jeannette) of Raleigh; niece Kim; nephew Anthony. Her grandchildren Tori Bell, Hailey Huffman, Ryann Bell; great granddaughter Kate Leigh King; and devoted loving companion of six years, Ellison Hunt.
Telitha professionally had a career as an insurance agent for Tomlinson Insurance and eventually retired with BB&T Insurance.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Her other activities include being with friends, pokeno club, and bowling.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kathy Decipulo and Ellison Hunt for all the love, care, and dedication they have shown to our mother.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 1 pm at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
