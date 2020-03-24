|
|
Teodoro Baquir
Raeford—Mr. Teodoro C. Baquir of 0119 Avelino Solis Road, Habay 1 Bacoor Cavite, Philippines 04102 who currently resides at 127 Bayou Ct. Raeford, NC
Teodoro was born in the Philippines on August 14, 1932. He served during the Korean War, Vietnam War and retired from the US Navy in 1974.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Amelia Baquir, one son, Joel Baquir and his wife Mirasol; three daughters, Karen Baquir, Amilyn Newkirk and her husband Thomas and Maybelle Lemaire and her husband Albert; six grandchildren, A.J. Baquir, Madison Newkirk, Sydney Newkirk, Liam Lemaire, Allison Lemaire and Kayl Lemaire; three sisters, Luzviminda Evaristo, Nenita Malabanan and Flor Evaristo
A funeral service will be held later
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020