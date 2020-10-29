Teresa Anaica RossHope Mills—Teresa Ross was born August 6, 1971 to Maritza Kittler in Colon, Panama. She went to see the Lord on October 25, 2020 surrounded with love by her family.Teresa loved the mountains, walks on the beach and shopping - especially the clearance racks at Kohls and Target. Teresa also loved her Si-Fi and Zombie movies and talked with her family on the phone for hours daily.She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Justad Cherigo and father-in-law, David Ross.Teresa is survived by her husband of 16 years, Robert Ross; two daughters, Vivian Perez and Samantha Duckstader; one son, Robert David Ross; her mother, Maritza Kittler; brother, Abdiel Kittler and wife, Ashlynne; sisters, Karina Covington and husband, James and Jessica Vargas and husband, Gill, and her mother-in-law, Kim Ross. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Nova, as well as many nieces and nephews, Jaime, Jeremy, Alexcia, Marima, Niguel, Alejandro, Ayden and Cali.A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM Friday, October 30, 2020 at Rogers & Breece Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, October 31 in Rogers & Breece Chapel. Burial will follow at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.