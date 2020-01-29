|
Teresa Ballard Nelson
Fayetteville—Teresa Ann Ballard Nelson, 54 of Raeford died Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Teresa was born August 6, 1965 to the late Asa Richard Ballard and Emiko Shigematsu Ballard. She was employed with Citi Bank since 1995 where she started in the fraud department and was recently promoted to an IT Business Senior Analyst.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with burial following in Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12- 2 p.m. prior to the service at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Surviving are her sister, Cheryl Ballard Faucette; brother, James Gayer (Ballard); niece, Crystal Wemmering; nephew, Jacob Wemmering; great nieces, Kaytlin Johnson, Madison Wemmering; great nephews, Kyle Miller, Tanner Wemmering; great great niece, Scarlet Miller; former husband, Mark Stottlemyer; several aunts, uncles and cousins from Kentucky and Japan.
Memorials may be made to a Domestic Violence Fund of your choice.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online condolence may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020