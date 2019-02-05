Home

Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Teresa Leeann Kittrell

Teresa Leeann Kittrell Obituary

Fayetteville — Teresa Leeann Kittrell, 50, of Fayetteville, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
Teresa was a graduate of 71st High School, Fayetteville Technical Community College and attended UNCC. She was a Registered Respiratory Therapist and started her career at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center then moved to Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg before relocating to Highsmith-Rainey Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
She is survived by her parents, Margaret and Lee Kittrell; brother, Tommy Lee Kittrell of Parkton; sister, Tricia Kittrell of Fayetteville; nephews, Dillon Matthews and Joe Craig; nieces, Alexandrea Kittrell and Samantha Kittrell; and her special companion Theo.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019
