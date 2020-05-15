Home

Graveside service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
3:00 PM
the Black-McRae Family Cemetery

Teresa Lynn B. Robertson

Teresa Lynn B. Robertson Obituary
Teresa Lynn B. Robertson
Lillington—Mrs. Teresa Lynn Black Robertson, 57, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Irwin; mother, Lois Black; daughter, Amber Robertson Ramey; brothers, Lemuel Black III and Christopher Black; sister, Angela Black Mueller; and grandchildren, Noah Andrews and Terie Andrews.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Black-McRae Family Cemetery with Pastor Steve Swagger officiating.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 15 to May 16, 2020
