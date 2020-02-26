|
|
Teresa Moya Gilbert
Parkton—Teresa Moya Gilbert, 56, passed away February 15,2020. She was born December 19, 1963 and grew up in Imlay City, Michigan.
She is survived by her husband, Jay Gilbert of the home; her son, Thomas Ferguson II; mother, Angie Parrish; father, Pedro Moya, Sr; two sisters, Hope Landgraff (Richard); Angie Warner (Nick); three brothers, Pedro Moya, Jr. (Rose), Celestino Moya and Armando Palacios.
There will a private celebration of life held in Michigan on March 14th.
To view her full obituary, please see www.fayettevillecremationservices.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020