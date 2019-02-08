Home

FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
Terrell Monroe
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Floyd Memory Gardens
Lumberton, NC
View Map

Terrell Monroe Sr.


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terrell Monroe Sr. Obituary
Terrell Monroe, Sr.
Lumberton—Mr. Terrell Martin Monroe, Sr., age 75, of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton. He was born on March 17, 1943, in Robeson County to the late William Martin Monroe and the late Mary Louise West Monroe. He served honorably in the US Air Force and went on to work as a Data Scientist for the federal government.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife's parents, James Robert Sessoms, Sr. and Eunice Tyndall Sessoms, and two brothers, George Thomas Monroe and Sammy Todd.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sessoms Monroe of the home, and two sons, Terrell "Terry" Martin Monroe, Jr. and Tommy Monroe (Sara), both of Herndon, VA.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Floyd Memory Gardens in Lumberton with Rev. Tony Stevens officiating. Following the service, the family will receive friends at the cemetery and other times at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Southeastern Hospice House, 1100 Pine Run Drive, Lumberton, NC 28358.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
