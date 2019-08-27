|
Terrence Hudson
Fayetteville—SFC Terrence Eugene Hudson, (Retired) 52 of Fayetteville passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
SFC Hudson or T-Hud as everyone knew him was born in Chicago, IL. on March 24, 1967 to Sylvester E. Hudson and Norma J. Bineyard Hudson. He joined the US Army right out of High School and found his niche. He knew from the start that he would make a career in the US Army and that he did as a Mortuary Affairs Spec. SFC Hudson served many tours of duty overseas and supported POW/MIA missions in Southwest Asia Countries, Vietnam, Laos, North Korea and Cambodia. He served for 21 years and after retirement worked for the Department of the Army in Hawaii as the Mortuary Affairs Coordinator. In 2014 he came back to Fort Bragg as the Mortuary Affairs Coordinator and was recently promoted to the Casualty Operations Coordinator. T-Hud was loved by so many and his absence will be felt for years to come. He is preceded in death by his father Sylvester E. Hudson.
His awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, (4th Award), Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, (4th Award), Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal, (3rd Award), Air Force Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Award, (6th Award), National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Non Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Driver and Mechanic Badge, Basic Marksmanship Qualifications Badge.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lilibeth Hudson of Fayetteville; his mother, (momma Hud), Norma J. Hudson of Chicago; sons, Terrence Stephen Hudson and Tyler Drew Hudson, both of Chicago; step-son, Robert Corpuz of the Philippines; step-daughter, Ruby Anne Corpuz of the Philippines; 3 grandchildren and many extended family members.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the All American Chapel, Bldg. C-7242 Ardennes Street, Fort Bragg, NC 28310 with Chaplain (MAJ) Anthony Kazarnowicz officiating.
Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Burial with Full Military Honors will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 in Arlington National Cemetery, 1 Memorial Drive, Arlington, VA 22211.
Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019