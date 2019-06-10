|
Terry R. Johnston
Fayetteville—Terry Russell Johnston, 70, of Fayetteville, passed on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Village Green Rehabilitation Center.
Terry was born February 9, 1949 in Beaver Falls, PA to the late Charles and Frances Johnston. He was retired from the United States Air Force as a Master Sergeant after 23 years of service. Terry was considered one of the Department of Defense's finest logisticians, and was chosen to serve with the Joint Special Operations Command for the last seven years of his military career. Other military assignments included the 32nd Tactical Fighter Squadron at Camp New Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Osan Air Base in Korea, and Goose Bay in Canada.
Terry is survived by his sister, Kathy Lambert of Beaver, PA; two sons, Seneca Byron Fisher and Quentin Alexander Brandt; one daughter, Nadiah Katherine Brown; five grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Terry will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 10 to June 11, 2019