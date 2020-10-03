1/
Terry Steven Carter
Terry Steven Carter
Fayetteville—Terry Steven Carter, 59 passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3934 Sunnyside School Road, Fayetteville, officiating will be Rev. G. C. Hughes.
The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 2:50pm Sunday at the church prior to the service.
Terry graduated from Cape Fear High School in 1979; and
he worked for Cumberland Insulation Company for over 30 years. He was a big Carolina fan, and Nascar fan; especially Dale Earnhardt, Sr.
Terry was a loving son, brother and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his parents, Clarence & Jo Ann Carter; and brother, Jeffrey Carter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Terry's honor to The Health Pavilion North Cancer Center, 6387 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 28311.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC,



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
