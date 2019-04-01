Home

Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011

Terry W. House


Terry W. House


1954 - 2019
Terry W. House Obituary
Terry W. House
Fayetteville—Terry Wayne House, 64, of Fayetteville, died Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Terry, born in Cumberland County, was a veteran of the US Navy, and was preceded in death by his father, Edward Milton House.
Terry is survived by his wife, Jeanetta House; mother, Thelma Spivey and husband Mitchell; daughters, Jennifer House and Amanda House; sisters, Carolyn Muse and husband Gene, Janice Sousa and husband Carl, Sharon McLaurin and husband Johnny, and Pamela Frick; brother, Benny House and wife Carla; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
The family will receive friends starting at 12:30 p.m., followed by a service at 1:30 p.m., at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
Burial will be held in Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville.
Terry was an avid fisherman, and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019
