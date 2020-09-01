1/
Terry W. Morris
Fayetteville—Mr. Terry Wayne Morris, 68, of Fayetteville, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020.
Born in Parkersburg, WV, Terry was the son of Edith Irene Morris and the late Albert Wayne Morris.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his wife, Susan Morris; son, Michael Morris and wife Catherine; daughter, Emma Spivey and husband, Joey; son, Robert Morris and wife Angel; daughter, Katie Reed and husband Curtis; son, Walter Morris; son, Andy Morris; daughter, Hallie Morris; sister, Marcie Williams and husband Bruce; sister, Daralee Wiggins and husband Randy; brother, Todd Morris and wife Renee; brother, Troy Morris and wife Ruth; grandchildren, Danny, Wyatt, Skyler, Bentley, Rupert, Roman, Elizabeth, Tristan, and Athena; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Terry was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and was highly active in T.O.P.S., his church, and his community. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services
