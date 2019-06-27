|
|
Terry W. Spell
Parkton—Hope Mills lost a hometown boy when it lost Terry Spell on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Born in Sampson County, NC, Terry was the son of the late Perry Oliver Spell and Gladys Mary Blanchard Spell. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Donnie Ray Spell and Ricky Spell; and his sister, Betty Jean Lancaster.
Terry graduated from Hope Mills School in 1963, and has continued to stay in close contact with his classmates and football team.
He was drafted into the army in 1966 and was proud of his service to his country.
Terry loved his bluegrass and country music, and managed and played in the Cumberland Gap Band for many years.
He loved real estate, and worked many years with United Realty/Coldwell Banker before establishing his own real estate company, Terry Spell Realty in 1985. He began building houses and subdivisions in his hometown, and was proud to have been able to change the face of his community with the many subdivisions and apartment complexes in the Hope Mills Area. All 19 of his communities still thrive today.
He loved his hobby of thoroughbred racing. He raised many winning horses and his first thoroughbred, Salem Prince, is still on the farm today.
Terry is survived by his wife, Jan Spell; daughters, Windy Spell O'Connor and husband Blake of Charlotte, and Keely Jo Spell of Del Ray Beach, FL; grandchildren, London Hamilton of Del Ray Beach, FL, Lilly Rhook O'Connor, and Wilson Bennett O'Connor, both of Charlotte; sisters, Barbara Broome of Phoenix, AZ, Ruth Taylor and husband Mike of Pelzer, SC, Dora Burke and husband Billy of Garden City, FL, and Mary Helen Althause of North Myrtle Beach, SC; brothers, Johnie Spell and wife Patti of Hope Mills, and Michael Spell of Parkton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at First Baptist Church on Cameron Road in Hope Mills. A celebration of life will follow at 4 p.m. at the church.
He was a force larger than life. He loved his God, family, friends and community.
Terry will be missed by many and loved by so many more.
Condolences may be left at pinecrestfuneralservice.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 27 to June 28, 2019