1/1
Teruyo Barry
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Teruyo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teruyo Barry
Fayetteville—Teruyo (Terry) M Barry, Age 93 passed away peacefully at home Monday, June 29, 2020, 7:45pm in Dallas/Fort Worth, TX.
She was born March 4, 1927 in Osaka, Japan. She came to Fort Bragg/Fayetteville, NC with the Love of her Life, husband, MSG John A Barry whom preceded her in death. It has been 31 years and they are finally back together again..we know she's smiling ear to ear.
She is survived by Daughters, Joan Barry Blue (Gary Lowder) of Little River, SC and Ruth Barry Gallo of Dallas/Fort Worth, TX and also sons, George Barry (Tammy) of Fayetteville, NC and William (Bill) Barry (Kim) of Ocala, FL. Grandchildren, Jose Gallo, Jr, Teresa Gallo, Spencer Barry, Rylie Barry and William Barry. Great Grandchild, Audrey Barry.
She was a Beautiful, Kind, Caring person who was loved by so many...that never failed to try to feed you, or help you in anyway that she could. She spent every moment that she could playing Bingo with her friends, Crabbing, Clamming...even playing those Quarter slot machines. She was a wonderful Mother and Grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and will be in our hearts forever.
Due to Covid 19-To protect our Family and Friends a Memorial will be determined at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 2 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved