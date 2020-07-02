Teruyo Barry

Fayetteville—Teruyo (Terry) M Barry, Age 93 passed away peacefully at home Monday, June 29, 2020, 7:45pm in Dallas/Fort Worth, TX.

She was born March 4, 1927 in Osaka, Japan. She came to Fort Bragg/Fayetteville, NC with the Love of her Life, husband, MSG John A Barry whom preceded her in death. It has been 31 years and they are finally back together again..we know she's smiling ear to ear.

She is survived by Daughters, Joan Barry Blue (Gary Lowder) of Little River, SC and Ruth Barry Gallo of Dallas/Fort Worth, TX and also sons, George Barry (Tammy) of Fayetteville, NC and William (Bill) Barry (Kim) of Ocala, FL. Grandchildren, Jose Gallo, Jr, Teresa Gallo, Spencer Barry, Rylie Barry and William Barry. Great Grandchild, Audrey Barry.

She was a Beautiful, Kind, Caring person who was loved by so many...that never failed to try to feed you, or help you in anyway that she could. She spent every moment that she could playing Bingo with her friends, Crabbing, Clamming...even playing those Quarter slot machines. She was a wonderful Mother and Grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and will be in our hearts forever.

Due to Covid 19-To protect our Family and Friends a Memorial will be determined at a later date.



