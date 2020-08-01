Thelma Gasque Lewis
Fayetteville—Thelma Gasque Lewis, 91 of Fayetteville passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Village Green Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Thelma was born July 22, 1929 in Mullins, S.C. to the late Boyd and Ella Gasque.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Col. Retired Kenneth Lewis; twin sister, Jodi Davis; sisters, Dot Maughan and Joyce Carmichael.
Thelma attended Winthrop College. Her first job was a lab technician in Martin Hospital in Mullins. Then she also worked at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center as a lab technician.
She was a lifelong member of Christ United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School. Later she attended Main Post Chapel at Ft. Bragg. Thelma enjoyed working with the Boy Scouts of America. She always had a smile on her face and never met a stranger.
Due to Covid virus concerns a private committal service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with the Dr. Tryon Lancaster officiating.
Surviving are her son, Dr. Kenneth B. Lewis and wife Sharon; grandchildren, Dr. Allison Davis and husband Joey; Dr. Kenly Dine and husband Nate; Dr. Chip Lewis and wife Dr. Molly Lewis; great grandchildren, Savannah Davis and Kennedy Dine; special nieces and nephews; JoAnn, Burt, Pam, Trishia, Phil, Debbie, Diane, David and Joyce Ann.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Fayetteville Animal Protection Society, 3926 Bragg Blvd. Fayetteville, N.C. 28303.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
