Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
Thelma J. Spivey

Thelma J. Spivey Obituary
Thelma J. Spivey
Hope Mills—Thelma Jane Spivey, 87, of Fayetteville, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
Born in Sampson County, Thelma was the daughter of the late Richard and Lettie Jane Bradshaw. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sons, Terry and Benny House.
Thelma is survived by her husband, Mitchell Spivey; daughters, Carolyn Muse and husband Gene, Janice Sousa and husband Carl, Sharon McLaurin and husband Johnny, and Pamela Frick; daughter-in-law, Jeanetta House; sister, Maudie McLamb, 16 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, followed by a service at 2 p.m., at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills.
Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens on Raeford Road in Fayetteville.
Thelma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
