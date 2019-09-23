Home

Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
Thelma Kate Bullard Brown

Thelma Kate Bullard Brown Obituary
Thelma Kate Bullard Brown
Stedman—Ms. Thelma Kate Bullard Brown, 94 passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, officiating will be Pastor Larry West. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey Bullard and Ruth Hales Bullard.
She is survived by her daughter, Rita Smith & husband, Thomas of Stedman; sisters, Reba Hollingsworth of Stedman and Judy Blackwell of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Shelley Smith Owen & husband, Stephen of Stedman and Dana Smith of Fayetteville; and great-grandchildren, Jordan Smith, Dustin Woodward, Courtney Smith and BreAnna Smith.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
