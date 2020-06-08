Thelmon Turner
Spring Lake— Thelmon Turner, 90, passed June 02, 2020. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, June, 10, 2020 from 1-3pm. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg. Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.