Theresa Ann Tonet
Fayetteville — Theresa Ann Tonet, 58, of Fayetteville passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
She is survived by her son, Joseph Tonet and wife, Pamela of Fayetteville; and her granddaughters, Abrianna Tonet and Madisyn Tonet; as well as many others who loved her deeply.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 in St. Ann's Catholic Church with burial to follow in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019