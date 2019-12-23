Home

Theresia Gaziano Obituary
Theresia Gaziano
Fayetteville—Theresia Gaziano, age 87, passed away peacefully December 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Germany on January 3, 1932.
Mrs. Gaziano enjoyed sewing, doing cross stitch and other crafts. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother who loved spending time in the company of her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 65 years, George Gaziano; daughter, Marian Damm and husband Gene; sons, Martin Gaziano and Diane and Michael Gaziano and wife Sherry; grandchildren, Rachel Smith, Renee Warner, Brittney Warner, Christie King and husband Mark, Patricia Gaziano; Anthony Gaziano and wife Danelle; great grandchildren, Kylie and Tristan Gaziano; Avelena Sappington; Harper and Levi Smith; and Lola Grace King; and numerous other loving family and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Ryan Warner.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, 28 December 2019 at 2:00 in the afternoon, at Vaughn Memorial Presbyterian Church on Fort Brag Road.
Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests any donations be made in memory of Theresia Gaziano to Friends of the Cancer Center. At, cfvfoundation.org
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
