Theresia T. Fellers

Theresia T. Fellers Obituary
Theresia T. Fellers
Fayetteville — On May 15th, 2019 we lost a very special, loving and wonderful woman. Theresia Maria Fellers "Omi", 88, of Fayetteville North Carolina. She was the beloved wife of the late William Edwin Fellers for 64 years.
Theresia is survived by her brother Siegfried Thums, son Ronald Fellers, daughter Linda and husband Curt Maple, daughter Angie Fellers Turner, son Patrick and wife Natalie Fellers, Grand children – Ryan and wife Ashley, Celena and husband Johnathan, Taylor and husband William, Lindsay Turner, Mason, Oakley, Madison, Savannah, Kennedy, and Emma. Great Grandchildren – Sophie, Madden, Lydia, Archer, and Nathan.
Mom: You have given us so many happy moments that we will never forget. You always had time to remove our fears and wipe our tears. Encouraging us to be stronger and to make the right decisions no matter how hard it was. You were our angel on earth, our teacher, our friend, our beacon. You fulfilled so many of our dreams. Giving us wonderful gifts throughout our lives. I think at times we took it for granted. Believing you would live forever. But now that you are gone there is a void in our lives. We realize that we will never get the chance to hug, touch, or kiss you again. Mom, I know you can still hear us –So we want you to know that we love you, we will miss you and we are sorry that we don't have another day on earth with you. We also know that as long as we remember you…you will always be with us. Mom – we love you so much. Lord, please fill our Mom's garden with love and our hearts with the remembrance of this amazing woman that we called "Mom".
A memorial service for Theresia is planned for 10:30 a.m. on June 7, 2019, at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the located at 810 18th St. NW Washington DC 20006.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 21 to June 4, 2019
