Thomas C. "Tommy" Bissette
1948 - 2020
Hope Mills—Thomas C. "Tommy" Bissette,72, of Hope Mills passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Tommy was born March 7, 1948 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Lois Sewell and Richard Lee Bissette. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Bissette.
Tommy was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and was in the First Cavalry Division.
He attended Carroll Memorial Baptist Church and was a longtime member of Northwood Temple.
Tommy was a founding member of Rapture Road Quartet and a passionate follower of Christ.
He was a devoted husband, father, PaPa and friend.
A private family memorial service will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 2pm at Carroll Memorial Baptist Church. The service will be live streamed on the Jernigan-Warren Facebook page. Please click on the following link to watch the stream on the date and time of the service. https://www.facebook.com/JerniganWarren/
Tommy is survived by his sons, Thomas C. Bissette, II and wife Becky of Southport; David Wayne Bissette of Greenville, SC; daughter, Shannon Nicole Bissette of Fayetteville; grandson, Benjamin Lake Bissette.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Online condolences and tributes may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Carroll Memorial Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
