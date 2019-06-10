|
|
Thomas C. Taylor
Hope Mills—SFC (RET.) Thomas C. Taylor, 83, of Hope Mills, NC passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019. He was born on March 20th, 1936 in Columbus, OH to the late Charles and Henrietta Taylor. After the death of his parents, Tom went to live with his sister, Ruth, and her family in Tontogany, OH.
While in high school, Tom played baseball and basketball. His love of baseball continued as he coached his daughter, Debi, his sons, and grandson. He kept track of how, where, and what his "Royals" players were doing long after their playing/coaching days were over. Tom also played a role in the development of the baseball fields at Brower Park spending many hours working on the fields and surrounding areas. In addition, Tom and Anita were season ticket holders for the Fayetteville "General" High A Minor League Baseball team of Detroit Tigers, and often had their grandchildren, Audrey and Tyler with them.
After graduating from Otsego HS in Tontogany, Tom enlisted in the US Army. He began his career in the infantry stationed at Ft. Knox, Ft. Dix, Ft. Campbell, and Ft. Benning while being part of the 6th Armed Cavalry. He moved on to intelligence where he served as an interpreter, intel analyst, and interrogator. In 1967, while being stationed at Ft. Bragg, Tom became a member of the elite Special Forces, "Green Berets." He served with the 5th, 6th, 7th, and 10th Special Forces Groups, JFK Center for Special Warfare USAIMA with his last unit being, 1st Civil Affairs Co. He worked closely with Col. Beckworth in the development of the "Delta Force."
Tom was highly decorated throughout his Army career and received the Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm Unit Citation, Vietnam Service Medal with 5 campaign Stars, amongst others.
Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his wife, Anita in 2015. He is survived by his children: Debra K. Taylor of Jacksonville, FL; Cynthia L. Baker (Michael), Michael and Scott Taylor, of Fayetteville. Kris, Gregory, and Rick Taylor of Hope Mills. Dawn Holt (Timothy) of Parkton, NC. Grandchildren; Joseph, Christi, Keith, Jennifer, Tyler, Emilie, Jessica, and McKenzie. Great grandchildren; Audrey, Taylor M., Taylor C., Sean, Joseph, Jessica, Samantha, and Lindsey.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepard Catholic Church, 5050 Oak Street, Hope Mills. A memorial service with full military honors and reception in the Parish Hall following at 12 p.m., Good Shepard Catholic Church. Private Interment will be in Cumberland Memorial Gardens with his late wife, Anita.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to Hospice Promise Foundation, c/o Cape Fear Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 3400 Walsh Pkwy, Ste 100, Fayetteville, NC 28311; Airborne & Special Ops Museum Foundation, 100 Bragg Blvd., Fayetteville, NC 28301, or the Veterans Memorial Association, PO Box 131, Tontogany, OH 43565.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 10 to June 11, 2019