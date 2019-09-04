|
Thomas David Phillips
Fayetteville—Thomas David Phillips, 76, of Fayetteville, died Friday, August 30, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Fayetteville.
Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, he was the son of the late Mack and Mary Jane Reed Phillips. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Phillips; and his aunt, Grace Reed.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Phillips; step-children, Jody L. Nikirk of Fayetteville, Joseph D. Nikirk III and wife Jacqueline of Pinehurst; two grandchildren, J.D. Nikirk IV and Jean Marie Nikirk both of Pinehurst; and his brother, James Phillips and wife Gloria of Fayetteville.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hope Mills. Inurnment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Thomas was an avid reader, spoke many languages, and loved target shooting. He was a loving husband and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019