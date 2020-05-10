|
|
Thomas Dee Jackson
White Oak—Thomas Dee Jackson, 44, of White Oak, passed away suddenly May 8, 2020. He was a devoted husband to Robin and the apple of his eye, his daughter, Hannah. Dee worked at Boulevard Pawn Shop for 29 years alongside his Uncle Clyde. He was thought of highly by his friends who came by the shop to chat.
Dee was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clyde and Elizabeth Webb and Stacey and Margaret Jackson; and father-in-law, Michael Tatum. Dee is survived by his wife of 11 years, Robin; daughter, Hannah; parents, Z.D. and Mary Jackson; sister, Elizabeth (David) Akins; nephews, Jackson and Matthew Akins; nieces, Shelby Akins and Morgan Tatum; sister-in-law, Angie Tatum; mother-in-law, Barbara Tatum; uncle, Clyde (Flora) Webb; and cousins, Audra (Joe) Lubawski and Paula (Wayne) May.
His greatest joy was his daughter, Hannah. They loved to spend time riding the golf cart around the neighborhood. Dee was an avid hunter. He was a dedicated and loving husband and father. He loved his family and friends dearly and will be missed by many.
A graveside service will be held at Galatia Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 1pm, with Pastor Brett Johnson officiating. Memorials can be made to Galatia Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 8800 Galatia Church Road, Fayetteville, 28304.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 10 to May 11, 2020