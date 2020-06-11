Thomas Edgar Copher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Edgar Copher
Fayetteville—Thomas Edgar Copher, 90, of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Mr. Copher was born October 6, 1929 in Crockett, Tennessee to the late Harman H. Copher and Gurnent May Arnold Copher. He was a retired MSG with the U.S. Air Force after serving 20 years and retired after 25 years of service as the Circulation Director of the Fayetteville Observer.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bess Shelton Copher.
Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Mary Ann Copher; son, Kenneth Wood and wife Carol grandchildren, Keneen Culbreth and husband Mark, Caroline Steele and husband Jeff, Katrina Jones and husband Mitchell; great granddaughter, Madison Culbreth.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to one's favorite charity.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved