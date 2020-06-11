Thomas Edgar Copher
Fayetteville—Thomas Edgar Copher, 90, of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Mr. Copher was born October 6, 1929 in Crockett, Tennessee to the late Harman H. Copher and Gurnent May Arnold Copher. He was a retired MSG with the U.S. Air Force after serving 20 years and retired after 25 years of service as the Circulation Director of the Fayetteville Observer.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bess Shelton Copher.
Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Mary Ann Copher; son, Kenneth Wood and wife Carol grandchildren, Keneen Culbreth and husband Mark, Caroline Steele and husband Jeff, Katrina Jones and husband Mitchell; great granddaughter, Madison Culbreth.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to one's favorite charity.
Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.