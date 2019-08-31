|
|
Thomas Edward Pitts, Sr.
Fayetteville—Thomas Edward Pitts, Sr., 88 of Fayetteville passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC.
Tom was born November 18, 1930 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Grace Ritchie and Thomas Pitts. He is also pre-deceased by his brother, Joseph Smyth Pitts.
Tom was a graduate of the University of Maryland and a faithful member of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church in Fayetteville, NC. He served in the United States Marine Corps. His Tour of Duties included the Korean Conflict and Vietnam. Tom retired in 1975 as a Major. He was a farmer from 1975 until 1992 in Pender County, NC.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Bruce Hermann, officiating. The family will receive friends in the Gathering Hall at the Church on Tuesday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Burial will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 3:00 pm in Wilmington, NC with military honors.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years Elsie Carter Pitts of the home; son, Thomas E. Pitts, Jr., of Mars Hill, NC and sisters, Ann Latta of Lexington, Kentucky and Ruth Weaver of Denver, Colorado and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019