Thomas "Tommy" Eldridge BunceStedman—Mr. Thomas "Tommy" Eldridge Bunce, 70 passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh.Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman. Burial will follow at the family home.The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 1:50 pm Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.He was born in Cumberland County to the late Clarence Eldridge Bunce and Hazel Doris Matthews Bunce. He is also preceded in death by a daughter, Tracey Lynn Bunce.Tommy owned and operated M & T Logging Inc since 1990. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He enjoyed many things including: traveling and camping with his family, the mountains, his dogs, motorcycles; but most of all he loved his family and friends. Tommy never met a stranger, and he had a heart of gold; always willing to help anybody.He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Melissa Willoughby Bunce; children, Ricky Eldridge Bunce, Bobby Clayton Bunce & wife, Nicole, and Tiffany Ann Bunce; step-children, Jamey Michael Autry, Dennis Wayne Branch, Jr. & wife, Sylvia, Amanda McDowell, and Melanie Branch McLellan & husband, Dan; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Winifred Williams and Annette Sutherland.Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.