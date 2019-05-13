|
|
Thomas Frankling Decatur
Hope Mills—Thomas Frankling Decatur, 73, of Hope Mills passed away in his home on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Decatur of the home; sons, Anthony Decatur and Don Decatur, both of Hope Mills; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lake Lynn Baptist Church, 3363 Gillespie Street, Fayetteville, with Pastor Tom Fortner presiding.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 13 to May 14, 2019