Home

POWERED BY

Thomas Frankling Decatur


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Frankling Decatur Obituary
Thomas Frankling Decatur
Hope Mills—Thomas Frankling Decatur, 73, of Hope Mills passed away in his home on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Decatur of the home; sons, Anthony Decatur and Don Decatur, both of Hope Mills; 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lake Lynn Baptist Church, 3363 Gillespie Street, Fayetteville, with Pastor Tom Fortner presiding.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 13 to May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.