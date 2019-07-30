Home

Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
Thomas "Joseph" Hall

Thomas "Joseph" Hall Obituary
Thomas "Joseph" Hall
Fayetteville—Thomas Joseph Hall, 21, of Fayetteville, passed suddenly of natural causes on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Fayetteville.
Born July 1, 1998 in Cumberland County, Joseph was the son of Tommy and Tonya Hall. He was preceded in death by his sister, Crystal Hall.
Along with his parents, Joseph is survived by his maternal grandparents, Rhonda and Steve Melkus; paternal grandmother, Alice Bledsoe Hall; sister, Jessica Hair and her husband RJ; fiancée, Alexandria Jones; and a host of other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Joseph loved life, his family, and his friends, and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 30 to July 31, 2019
