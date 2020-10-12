1/
Thomas Herman Robinson
1SG(Ret.) Thomas Herman Robinson
Fayetteville—1SG(Ret.) Thomas Herman Robinson, 88, of Fayetteville passed away Friday October 9, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
He was born July 19, 1932 in Lumberton, NC to the late Pearl Walker Robinson and James Robinson. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Elfriede Robinson.
Thomas served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War eventually retiring as a First Sergeant. He would go on to pursue a career as a business owner in the heating and air industry.
He is survived by his loving wife, Roda Matthews Robinson; two stepsons; two daughters; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sister-in-laws.
The family will receive friends from 9-10AM on Wednesday October 14 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 25 visitors at a time will be allowed for the visitation period. A funeral service will follow the visitation in the Jernigan-Warren Chapel at 10AM with Pastor Eric Dowden and Pastor Roland Byrd officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation at 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
