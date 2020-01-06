|
CWO4 Thomas L. Day
Fayetteville—Mr. Thomas L. Day passed away on 29 December 2019. Mr. Day was born in Presque Isle, ME on 23 April 1941 and served in the U.S Army from 1959 to 31 December 1982.
Mr. Day was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth A. Day and his parents James R. and Mary A. Day. Also preceded in death by brothers; James R. Day, Jr., Preston H. Day, Ralph W. Day and Stephen E. Day, sister Bertha E. Weaver and stepson Edward A. Newtown.
Mr. Day is survived by daughter Doris A. Curry of Fayetteville, NC; son Gerhardt T. Day of Universal City, TX; step-daughters Deborah A. Culver of Winter Park, FL, Pamela M. Meyer of Carlisle, PA and Sharon D. Wheeler of Fayetteville, NC. Mr. Day is also survived by sisters Edna A. Murray of Bangor, ME, Viola W. Weaver of Presque Isle, ME and brother Dale J. Day of Presque Isle, ME.
A visitation will be Saturday, 11 January 2020 from 10:30 –11:30 AM at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home with a graveside service following at 12 PM at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 4899 Belfort Rd, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020