|
|
Thomas Maurice Sievers
Fayetteville—Thomas Maurice Sievers, 88, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019. He was born in Vincennes, Indiana on November 9, 1930 to Ruth Miller Sievers and Maurice Anthony Sievers. He spent a long and distinguished career in the U.S. Army, serving in Hawaii, Germany, Laos, Vietnam, Panama and the United States. He served as an Airborne Paratrooper and Special Forces Advisor. After retiring from the military he became a Jr. ROTC teacher and mentor at Douglas Byrd High School. Beloved by his family and friends, he was active in his community and church, and was famous for his endless energy and generosity. "Mr. Fix-It" was always ready with a hammer and a helping hand, and leaves behind many projects that will serve as memorials to his hard work and ingenuity.
Tom was preceded in death by Dora Duke Howard Sievers, the mother of his four children. He is survived by his wife Irene Garcia Sievers, his brothers and sisters in Indiana, as well as his children Ed, Dave, Carolyn, and Claudia Sievers, stepchildren Joseph and Anna Fitzgerald, and 7 grandchildren, including T4 and Tinybeans, who brought much joy to his final days.
In lieu of flowers or contributions, the family asks that you remember Tom by heeding his frequent exhortation to "be good to one another" and by following his example of extending a helping hand to others whenever you can.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 31 to June 2, 2019