|
|
Thomas P "Tom" Allsbrook
Fayetteville—Tom Allsbrook, 72, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after a long decline in health.
He was preceded in death by his parents C.L., and Helen Bulla Allsbrook; his wife, Frances Allsbrook and his sister, Ann Allsbrook Andres.
Tom attended Methodist College and was employed by Hatcher Construction, Inc. and V.F. Talley Companies until his retirement. Those who knew Tom remember him for his bright and inquisitive mind, warm personality, and loyalty to family and friends. He was a member of Sunnyside Presbyterian Church.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park, 2301 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, 3997 Sunnyside School Road, Fayetteville, NC 28312.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 4 to June 5, 2019