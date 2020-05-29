Thomas Ray Jestes
Fayetteville —Thomas Ray Jestes, 79, of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Greensboro, NC on November 28, 1940. Tommy was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Blackburn Jestes and daughter, Terry Leigh Jestes.
He served as a Fayetteville Fire Fighter before working at Ft. Bragg until retirement. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and being near water.
Left to cherish the memory of Tommy is his son, Chris Jestes and wife Angela; sisters, Judith Irene Walters, Sherry Ann Capps, Sharon Lynn Sholar and Karon Lee Grady; brothers, Virgil Wayne Spain, Robert Dale Spain and James Adrian West; and his extended family.
A memorial service is planned for 6pm on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 29 to May 31, 2020.