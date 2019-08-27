|
|
CSM (Ret.) Thomas R."Tom" Hammond
Hilton Head, SC—CSM (Ret.) Thomas Richard "Tom" Hammond, 87, of Hilton Head, SC formerly of Fayetteville, NC passed away Sunday August 25 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.
He was born April 7, 1932 in Canton, Georgia to the late Lucille McWhirter and Thomas I Hammond.
Tom served his country as a soldier in the U.S. Army, retiring at the rank of Command Sergeant Major after 28 years of service. He went on to continue his service to the country by serving with Civil Service for an additional 25 years. While in the Army, Tom served tours in the Korean and Vietnam Wars where he earned several medals including the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star (Valor), Purple Heart, Air Medal, Combat Infantry Badge Award, Master Parachutist Badge, and Special Forces Tab. Mr. Hammond was honored as a 2012 inductee into the Testers' Hall of Fame at US Operational Test Command, Ft. Hood ,Texas. Tom was an avid golfer and enjoyed graciously volunteering his time with the Red Cross at Womack Army Hospital. He was an active member of Cedar Falls Baptist Church where he served as an usher and on various church committees. The discipline and patriotism Tom learned from the Army never left him, as friends and family will attest. Tom had a love for life, an adventurous spirit, and served as a mentor to his daughters and family. He will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know him.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joyce Hammond of Hilton Head, SC; three daughters Angela Hammond of Hilton Head, SC, Debra Robles and spouse Victor Robles of Washington, DC, Kim Blackwell and husband Michael of Mills River, NC; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday August 31 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. with Pastor Floyd Benfield officiating. Burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fort Bragg Fisher House 3120 Loop Road P.O. Box 700006 Ft. Bragg, NC 28307.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019