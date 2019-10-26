Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Thomas Stubbs Jr.


1934 - 2019
Thomas Stubbs Jr. Obituary
Thomas Stubbs, Jr.
Fayetteville—Thomas Stubbs, Jr., 85, of Fayetteville, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at NC State Veterans Nursing Home in Fayetteville after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Thomas was born in Albany, Georgia on May 23, 1934 to Lula and Thomas Stubbs, Sr. He is preceded in death by his son, Toby Stubbs.
He was a US Army Veteran and a retired Command Sergeant Major after 30 years of service.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00am at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery Chapel with full military honors.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Renate Stubbs, sons; Maurice Stubbs (Rhonda), Franklin Campbell, step-son Gregory Babb, daughters, Donna Jones (McKinley, Sr.), Valerie Meekins (Donald) and Michelle Stubbs; grandchildren, Thomas, Stephanie, Eboni, Sharie, Keiandra, McKinley, Jr. and Marquis; great-grandchildren, Amya, Jaylyn, Kendall, Kennedy and Karmelo; step-daughters, Ilonka Szabados and Nancy Thomas; step-grandchildren, Reece and Hayden.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the NC State Veterans Nursing Home for their tender, loving care they provided for Thomas.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC.28301.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
