Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191

Thomas William Finney Jr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas William Finney Jr. Obituary
Retired Sgt. Major Thomas William Finney Jr.
Fayetteville, NC—Retired Sgt. Major Thomas William Finney Jr., a loving husband, father, son, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
He is survived by his three daughters, Teresa F. Piza (Fernando) of High Springs, FL, Elizabeth V. Finney (Robert J. Castillo) of Holly Springs, NC, and Samantha M. Finney (Frances R. Finney) of Fayetteville; two grandchildren, Alexander W. Piza-Finney (Lauren) of Tifton, GA and Jessyca E. Piza-Mulch (Kimberly) of Cary, NC; two great-granddaughters, Aria G. Piza and Blake T. Piza of Tifton, GA; and one step-grandchild, Promise Bowman.
Formerly of the Special Forces, Retired Sgt. Major Finney received many honors, including; the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry (Unit Citation), the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Bronze Star, the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star, the Vietnam Civil Action Medal 1st Class (2 Awards), the Good Conduct Medal (8 Awards), the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Rogers and Breece Funeral Home Chapel with David Clark (retired CSM) officiating. Burial with full Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, located at 3702 Loren Drive in Fredericksburg, VA 22408.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
Download Now