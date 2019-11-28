|
Timmy Milton Mack
Hope Mills—Timmy Milton Mack, 52, of Hope Mills, NC passed away in his home on November 21, 2019.
Timmy was born on June 9, 1967, in Fayetteville, NC and was preceded in death by his father, Frank Joseph Mack and his sister, Debbie Mack.
He is survived by his loving family, wife, Deborah Spicer Mack of the home; mother, Joyce Nobles Mack, also of the home; one brother, Frankie "Bo" Mack; two sons, Adam Mack and Seth Mack; two daughters, Amanda Mack and Chloe Mack Henning; four step children and fourteen grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by his adoring family and friends.
A private family service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019