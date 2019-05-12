|
Timothy Lee Edwards
Cameron — Timothy Lee Edwards, 57, of Cameron, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville NC, following a brief illness.
Timmie enjoyed spending time with his friends and being outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He will loved and missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jimmie Edwards.
He is survived by his mother, Lynn Edwards, of Cameron; a sister, Terri Matthews and her husband, Stephen, of Cameron; two nieces, Maegan DeFlorin of Cameron and Nikki South of Winchester KY; three great nephews and one great niece.
There will be a memorial service on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home, with a visitation prior to the service from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., also at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or to another .
Condolences may be made to adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 12 to May 13, 2019