Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Timothy "Tim" Sole

Timothy "Tim" Sole Obituary
Timothy "Tim" Sole
Supply—Timothy "Tim" Sole, 54, of Supply, NC passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2019.
Tim is predeceased by his father, Louis Sole, Sr. He leaves behind his mother, Dorothy "Dot" Sole; sister, Kathy Boozenny; brother Louis Sole; and his best friend, who was like a brother, Mitchell Williams.
There will be a visitation for friends and family on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19, 2019
