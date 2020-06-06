Timothy William Beaman
Shannon—Mr. Timothy William Beaman of Shannon, North Carolina, formerly of Fayetteville, was born November 29, 1963 and won the fight against ALS on June 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. He has now entered the gates of his Heavenly home.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Royce Beaman and Doris Tyson Beaman.
Tim was an active member with the youth of Mt. Elim Baptist Church in Hoke County. His passion was teaching others, especially children, about the love of Jesus. Tim loved to work with his hands and used this avenue to spread the message of The Gospel. Until his ALS diagnosis, he was a master tool and die maker at Purolator.
Tim is survived by his wife Linda Jacobs Beaman of the home; one son Jason Clint Beaman (Catherine Vanderpool) of Fayetteville; three stepchildren, Heather Maynor (Austin) of Lumberton, Ashley Barton (Joshua) of Wilmington, and Austin McPhail of Winterville; one grandchild, Jones Barton of Wilmington; three brothers, Tony Chavonne (Joanne), Greg Beaman (Donna) and Shannon Beaman all of Fayetteville; a special friend Carl Gary Thomas (Tammy) and their children, Taylor, Haley, and Alyssa all of Fayetteville; and a special niece Nylah Grace Johnson of Pembroke. Lastly, he is survived by several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members and friends that were dear to his heart.
Many thanks to the nurses and staff of Liberty Hospice Services of Raeford and Home Instead of Fayetteville for the care and love provided to Tim.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 12 to 1 pm at Mt. Elim Baptist Church, 921 Wilson Rd, Red Springs, NC 28377. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at 1 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey St., Fayetteville.
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301
Shannon—Mr. Timothy William Beaman of Shannon, North Carolina, formerly of Fayetteville, was born November 29, 1963 and won the fight against ALS on June 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. He has now entered the gates of his Heavenly home.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Royce Beaman and Doris Tyson Beaman.
Tim was an active member with the youth of Mt. Elim Baptist Church in Hoke County. His passion was teaching others, especially children, about the love of Jesus. Tim loved to work with his hands and used this avenue to spread the message of The Gospel. Until his ALS diagnosis, he was a master tool and die maker at Purolator.
Tim is survived by his wife Linda Jacobs Beaman of the home; one son Jason Clint Beaman (Catherine Vanderpool) of Fayetteville; three stepchildren, Heather Maynor (Austin) of Lumberton, Ashley Barton (Joshua) of Wilmington, and Austin McPhail of Winterville; one grandchild, Jones Barton of Wilmington; three brothers, Tony Chavonne (Joanne), Greg Beaman (Donna) and Shannon Beaman all of Fayetteville; a special friend Carl Gary Thomas (Tammy) and their children, Taylor, Haley, and Alyssa all of Fayetteville; and a special niece Nylah Grace Johnson of Pembroke. Lastly, he is survived by several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members and friends that were dear to his heart.
Many thanks to the nurses and staff of Liberty Hospice Services of Raeford and Home Instead of Fayetteville for the care and love provided to Tim.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 12 to 1 pm at Mt. Elim Baptist Church, 921 Wilson Rd, Red Springs, NC 28377. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at 1 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey St., Fayetteville.
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.